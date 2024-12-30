KOTA KINABALU, Dec 30 — Sabah Bersatu deputy chairman Aksyah Nasrah today announced his departure from the party and pledge support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

In this regard, Aksyah said he was resigning from all positions in Bersatu with immediate effect.

“I have sent a letter of resignation to Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee dated Dec 28, 2024. The resignation is made on my own decision and is not influenced by anyone,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he expressed full support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who is also GRS chairman and the party’s struggle in defending the rights and interests of Sabah as enshrined in the Sabah State Constitution.

He said the slogan “Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga” often uttered by Hajiji was a very accurate narrative in ensuring that Sabah was truly led and managed by the local party leadership without negating good relations with the federal government.

Aksyah said Hajiji’s great success was uniting the leaders and people of Sabah through a combination of GRS political platforms and the unity of the people of Sabah was the main issue that was at the core of the state’s progress.

“Through the unification and coalition of all local parties, which represent the majority of Sabahans, I am confident and believe that Hajiji and GRS are able to bring Sabah to greater development and success in all sectors and fields for the benefit and interest of the people as a whole,” he said. — Bernama