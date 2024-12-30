SUNGAI BULOH, Dec 30 — Residents affected by the collapse of the Taman Sri Alam water retention bund in Saujana Utama here reported hearing a deafening sound before a torrent of water flooded homes near the reservoir there earlier this evening.

Hafifi Saleh, 38, said he was outside chatting with a friend after the rain had stopped and noticed that the reservoir, located just 15 metres from his house, had been full since yesterday.

“While talking, I suddenly heard a loud sound and saw that the bund had collapsed, sending a strong flow of water into my house and my neighbours’ homes.

“I quickly grabbed my wife and children, got them into my four-wheel-drive vehicle and drove to safety,” he told Bernama when met at the scene.

Hafifi, who is self-employed, said the incident happened so quickly that he could not save any belongings as the water poured in rapidly.

“The water entered my house up to two feet high. After assessing the damage, I realised most of my furniture and household items were ruined,” he said.

Another affected resident, Samsudin Adun, 49, said this was the second time such an incident had occurred.

“The first incident was in 2014, but the flood back then wasn’t as severe as today,” he said.

Samsudin, who was not home at the time, only learned about the incident through the neighbourhood’s WhatsApp group.

“A neighbour informed us that the reservoir bund in front of my house had collapsed, causing a flash flood. My family and I rushed home and found water about two feet high inside the house. Thankfully, the water subsided within 30 minutes,” he said.

Samsudin urged the authorities to repair the bund immediately, especially since the area frequently experiences heavy rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) Zone 23 member Maisarah Ismail said temporary barriers would be built at the collapse site to prevent further flooding in case of more heavy rain.

She estimated that 10 houses were badly affected and said the victims had been advised to evacuate, but they opted to stay and clean their homes since the water had receded.

“Cleanup efforts and clearing debris from the collapse will be carried out tonight, followed by the construction of a temporary barrier,” she said.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received a call about the incident at 5.15 pm.

He confirmed that the embankment collapse caused water to flood the housing area, but no injuries or casualties were reported. — Bernama