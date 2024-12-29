KUCHING, Dec 29 — The seasonal flooding problem affecting the town of Spaoh in Betong and its waterfront areas has been addressed with the construction of three tidal control gates at the Spaoh River, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah visited the waterfront yesterday and expressed satisfaction with the solution.

“So far, so good. The project seems to be doing its job in preventing floodwaters from entering. In the past, whenever we had heavy rain and the Spaoh River overflowed its banks, we experienced flooding here (Spaoh).

“We are also reviewing other enhancement projects, including a walkway and a gazebo,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban state assemblyman, said the RM500,000 project of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) was completed ahead of its May 2025 scheduled completion date.

On another issue, Uggah was happy to note that the Agrobank was setting up its facility in Spaoh’s new market.

“I have requested for this and by next month this will be a reality for the added benefits of our people here,” he added. — Bernama