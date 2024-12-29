KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Police have confirmed receiving a report about a group of individuals performing zikir in an unusual manner at a cemetery in Setapak yesterday.

Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the report was lodged by a member of the public after a video of the incident, showing the group engaging in the activity, went viral.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday at around 10.05am, with the video starting to circulate online later that afternoon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a police report was received at 4.23pm yesterday, and the case has been referred to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) for further investigation.

A 23-second video showing a group of individuals performing zikir in a loud and unusual manner at a cemetery in Danau Kota, Setapak, went viral yesterday, raising concerns among the public, especially within the Muslim community. — Bernama