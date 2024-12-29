KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul, has confirmed that no Malaysians were aboard the tragic Jeju Air Flight 7C2216, which crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea at 9.03am today.

In a statement, the ministry reported that the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed, resulting in at least 120 confirmed deaths.

In response to the tragedy, Malaysia has expressed its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and the people and Government of the Republic of Korea.

The ministry also advised Malaysians seeking assistance or further information to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul at 129, Dokseodang-ro, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul 04419, South Korea, by phone at +82-2-2077-8600 (General Line) or +82-10-8974-8699, or via email at [email protected].





