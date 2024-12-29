MERSING, Dec 29 — Police confirmed the discovery of a man’s body in the boot of a car found among bushes along Kilometre 26 of Jalan Jemaluang-Kahang here yesterday.

Mersing police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the 28-year-old victim was found fully clothed in the black Proton Waja with injuries to his neck.

He said police received a phone call from a member of the public on the discovery of the car at 1.50 pm.

“Based on intelligence gathered, a special investigation team arrested a man and a woman suspected of being involved in the case at 4.30 am today,” he said in a statement.

The duo, aged 33 and 35, have been remanded for seven days.

“With these arrests, the case was solved in less than 24 hours,” he said.

Earlier, a Facebook post went viral about the discovery of a black Proton Waja, reportedly with flies all over it along Jalan Kahang-Jemaluang. — Bernama