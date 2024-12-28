KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) has rebranded the MDUR 88 hybrid durian as Mardi Super (MS88).

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that this move is part of efforts to elevate Malaysia’s premium durian to a higher level and open up broader commercial opportunities for both the domestic and global markets.

“Kuala Kangsar Mardi, as a research centre, is introducing new varieties, particularly durians, to meet the demand of the multi-billion-ringgit international durian market,” he told reporters after visiting the Taman Agro Duriotourism at Mardi here today.

Mohamad added that MS88, which has undergone 15 years of research, has a taste comparable to other premium durians such as Black Thorn.

He said that so far, around 8,000 MS88 durian trees have been planted nationwide by smallholder farmers to meet the export market, particularly to China.

“Despite competition from Thailand and Vietnam, we are confident that Malaysian durians remain a top choice in China, and we aim to meet the growing durian market there every year,” he said.

He added that the ministry and Mardi will continue to encourage farmers to plant durians, including providing free MS88 durian seeds.

Meanwhile, Mardi said the MS88 durian has a rich, sweet taste, thick flesh, and fruit that takes longer to split, allowing it to be stored longer without compromising the quality of the flesh. — Bernama