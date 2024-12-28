KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Police are searching for a lorry driver involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 30-year-old motorcyclist on the Linkedua Highway in Johor.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the incident occurred yesterday around 4.30pm at KM29.3 of the highway, near the Senai Utara Toll.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist swerved to avoid an unidentified lorry travelling in the right lane,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

“This manoeuvre caused the rider to lose control and crash into the metal road divider on the right side of the highway,” he added.

The motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tan said the lorry driver fled the scene after the accident and is currently being sought to assist with the investigation.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital in Kulai for a post-mortem examination,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at the Kulai District Police Headquarters.