KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A 61-year-old local woman was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a pillar on the third floor parking lot at Berjaya Waterfront in Johor Baru on Thursday.

In a statement, Johor Baru South district police chief ACP Raub Bin Selamat said the incident took place at around 8.45pm on level three of the Waterfront parking area.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim lost control of her vehicle before colliding with the column. The impact of the crash killed her immediately,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Raub urged any witnesses to come forward and provide a statement.

Those with information are asked to report to the Johor Baru Selatan Traffic Station or contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nur Fathihah Binti Ismail, at 010-4171762.