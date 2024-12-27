TAPAH, Dec 27 — A restaurant owner in Tapah Road is offering kampung durians at prices as low as RM3 per kilogramme during the harvest season.

According to Kosmo!, as cited by New Straits Times, Mohd Kairul Azhar Mohd Shuhaimi, 40, sources his durians directly from nearby orchards in Langkap and Chenderiang. He offers three pricing options — RM3, RM6, and RM10 per kilogramme, providing customers with a variety of choices.

“The RM3 durians are generally set aside for regular customers and are often given as complimentary desserts. These kampung durians, with their golden flesh, are just as good as the premium varieties,” he was quoted as saying.

A father of four, Mohd Kairul has been in the durian business for seven years, initially supplying to the Selayang Wholesale Market. Now, he focuses on his restaurant, offering durians as a seasonal treat.

He noted that there have been significant changes in durian farming practices, with trees now bearing fruit three to four times annually, a shift he attributes to climate change. This increased yield, combined with a rising demand for affordable kampung durians, has created new opportunities for small-scale vendors, he added.