KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Police have detained a woman following a viral video showing her setting a motorcycle ablaze on Jalan Masjid, Pokok Assam, near Taiping, Perak, on Thursday evening.

Taiping district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Nasir Ismail, stated that the woman, aged in her 40s, was apprehended at 7.30pm to assist in investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, according to a report published in national daily Berita Harian today.

“Earlier, at 4.27pm, police received a report from a tow truck operator regarding an incident in which a woman burned a black Honda RSX motorcycle.

“Based on the report, police managed to arrest the woman. The motive of the incident stems from dissatisfaction after the motorcycle was set to be repossessed,” he said.

It is understood that the motorcycle’s monthly payments had been overdue for more than 20 months, and it was registered under her son’s name.

A case has been opened under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison or a fine upon conviction.

The woman has been taken to the Taiping District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation, and the remand process is scheduled for this morning.

Earlier, the video circulated widely on social media showed a woman, reportedly a trader, setting a black Honda RSX motorcycle on fire near a stall in Pokok Assam, Taiping.

It was reported that the incident occurred after the woman refused to cooperate with the repossession agent attempting to seize the motorcycle due to 20 months of payment arrears.

The footage showed the woman pouring a liquid, believed to be petrol, over the motorcycle before igniting it.