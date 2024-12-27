KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has met former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to discuss several critical regional issues, including pioneering peace efforts in Southern Thailand and addressing the crisis in Myanmar.

Anwar said the meeting with his dear friend yesterday also involved extensive discussions on several important matters, including Thaksin’s role as an unofficial adviser to the Asean Chair.

“Thaksin’s unparalleled network of relationships across the region, coupled with his unique expertise, promises to open invaluable opportunities for Malaysia and Asean to address these challenges with greater confidence and efficacy,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The prime minister said they also exchanged views on efforts to strengthen the Malaysia-Thailand friendship, in line with the vision and understanding Anwar shared with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently.

“We have shared the same belief for decades that Malaysia and Thailand are capable of achieving various successes together for both countries and the region. Insya-Allah, Thaksin and I are committed to realising this vision,” he said. — Bernama