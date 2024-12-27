GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — Police have arrested 22 men, including the prime suspect, in connection with the assault of a lawyer in front of a cafe at Persiaran Karpal Singh on Oct 22.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the arrests were made in separate raids, with the latest involving the 46-year-old prime suspect, who was apprehended at Penang International Airport at 10.50 pm last night.

“The suspect, a contractor, was detained upon returning from abroad. He was brought to the Penang Magistrate’s Court here today and charged under Sections 324 and 109 of the Penal Code.

“Three other individuals from the 22 arrested earlier were also charged under the same sections in court last Tuesday,” Abdul Rozak said in a statement today.

Investigations revealed that the prime suspect held a grudge against the victim, a 37-year-old lawyer, after losing a civil case to him.

With the arrests and charges against these four individuals, police believe the case, which has drawn public attention, is now resolved,” Abdul Rozak said, thanking those who assisted in the investigation. — Bernama