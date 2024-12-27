MELAKA, Dec 27 — Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh confirmed that there will be a reshuffle in the State Executive Council (MMK), but stressed that no State Executive Council (Exco) members will be removed from their posts.

He said the reshuffle only involves portfolio changes among the existing Exco, and there will be no new appointments in the state administration.

“I am maintaining the existing Exco. Only their portfolios have changed. This step is taken to ease their burden because some hold four or five portfolios,” he told reporters after the Melaka State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in Seri Negeri here today.

Ab Rauf said the portfolio streamlining after the reshuffle is also seen as more balanced and eases the burden on the Exco, thus enabling them to serve better, in line with the state government’s commitment to the people.

Ab Rauf said this when commenting on a recent newspaper report, which claimed that a MMK reshuffle will take place in January, supposedly to promote other elected representatives, among other things.

The Melaka Exco line-up consists of nine Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen and one Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman. — Bernama