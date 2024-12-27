SHAH ALAM, Dec 27 — Oil spill clean-up operations, following an accident involving a tanker carrying palm oil at KM 27.9 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, were completed last night.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) announced that the remaining work today would focus on removing oil packaging waste, which has already been collected by the vehicle owner.

“There were no disruptions to the condition of Sungai Gombak throughout the clean-up, thanks to the close monitoring by LUAS and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor). Checks also confirmed that the situation at the spill site is now under control,” the statement said.

Earlier reports indicated that the accident, which occurred around 12.30am on Wednesday, caused 20 tonnes of palm oil to spill onto the road, flowing into a nearby drain.

The spill, which accumulated in the highway sump, had flowed into a Sungai Gombak tributary, disrupting the raw water supply to the Sungai Gombak Water Treatment Plant from 2am to 6pm. — Bernama