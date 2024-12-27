KOTA KINABALU, Dec 27 — Everyone will accept Tun Musa Aman’s appointment as Sabah’s Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) in due time, opined Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“It is normal that there are people who dispute his appointment. Not everyone can agree on it. But this is also one of our uniqueness. In due time, I think we will accept the appointment,” he told reporters at the PBS-Star Christmas celebrations at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) compound Wednesday.

Jeffrey, who is also Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) Sabah president and Tambunan assemblyman, was asked to comment on certain quarters still disputing Musa’s TYT appointment.

On whether the appointment would affect the rakyat’s view of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) since it was recommended by the Chief Minister, he declined to comment as he was not involved.

Meanwhile, regarding the Perhimpunan Aman Gempur Rasuah Sabah on December 31, he said to destroy corruption is indeed the aim of everyone, but he hoped that the organisers, Suara Mahasiswa UMS, are not misused for something that is not yet proven.

Jeffrey expressed his concerns on videos of the issue going viral on WhatsApp as such medium can be manipulated, claiming that the allegations making its rounds are untrue and aimed to sow distrust among the leaders and the people.

“If this group is misused to cause havoc before anything is proven, then I would advise not to get involved in this gathering.

“But corruption as a whole has been everyone’s goal, as such practices are not good for a country,” he said.

On another matter, Jeffrey, who is also State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister, advised the public not to build homes nearby rivers considering the current rainy season.

He said houses built near rivers would not only affect their safety but may also be against the land laws in place, considering many reserves are established near riversides.

Jeffrey suggested to build them on higher ground and 40 chains or at least near a kilometre away from riversides instead.

“The issue of disasters is given attention to at all levels, where at the Federal level, there is a special allocation and at the State level, it was also included in the Budget.

“And in ensuring that the effects of global warming is lessened, we need to take care of our rivers and forests. Most importantly, is for everyone to take care of their safety,” he said. — The Borneo Post