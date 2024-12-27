KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Social media platform providers have been urged to promptly register their service licences ahead of the enforcement of the Class Licence for Application Service Providers, which takes effect on January 1.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the deadline for submitting licence applications is December 31.

She also praised Telegram and Tencent (WeChat) for initiating the licensing process required to operate in Malaysia.

“Thank you to Tencent and Telegram for cooperating and complying with the regulations set by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“I hope other platforms will follow suit if they wish to provide services in Malaysia,” she told reporters after visiting veteran actor Sathia Periasamy, better known as Sathiya, during the Ziarah Madani@Finas session at his residence in Setapak Jaya here today.

Yesterday, MCMC said the licensing requirement aims to enhance online safety, protect users and strengthen regulation of internet messaging and social media service providers.

The framework is designed to create a safe and trusted online environment by encouraging service providers to safeguard users, particularly children and other vulnerable groups.

Failure to submit applications may lead to regulatory action although this is a measure all parties wish to avoid. — Bernama