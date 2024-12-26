KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A wildlife smuggling attempt was foiled at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when dozens of marmoset monkeys were discovered crammed into wooden boxes.

According to Buletin TV3, the thwarted attempt was the result of a joint operation by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Peninsular Malaysia, which led to the rescue of 48 Common Marmosets and four Golden-handed Tamarins.

Perhilitan Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the successful seizure came after four officers conducted an inspection at the KLIA cargo centre at 4pm the previous day.

During the search, the team found the marmosets and tamarins hidden inside seven wooden crates.

“One individual, believed to be an agent of the wildlife smuggling syndicate, was arrested at the same location. The suspect failed to provide the necessary import documents for the items before being detained. A police report was made at the Aeropolis KLIA Police Station,” he was quoted as saying.

The agent was arrested under the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008, with the case currently under investigation under both the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686).

Marmosets, small New World monkeys native to the southwestern Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, typically weigh only around 236 to 360 grams.

As reported by Buletin TV3, both species are threatened by habitat loss and the illegal pet trade, and can fetch up to US$6,000 (RM26,890) each on the black market.