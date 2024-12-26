SIBU, Dec 26 — The 65-year-old man who was injured in a three-vehicle pile-up at KM435 Jalan Betong/Sarikei/Meradong around 9.30am yesterday succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Sarikei police chief Supt Aswandy Anis identified the victim as Wong Lok Ung from Sarikei.

He said the accident involved a sports utility vehicle (SUV), driven by the deceased, and two four-wheel-drive vehicles (4WDs) driven by two men aged 57 and 31.

“Initial investigation found that the driver of a 4WD was heading towards Betong, entered the opposite lane and collided with the SUV, which was heading towards Jalan Jongkong, Sarikei.

“The second 4WD, following behind the SUV, then hit the rear of the SUV,” he said in a statement.

Aswandy said as a result of the accident, the SUV driver suffered severe head and chest injuries and passed away while receiving treatment at Sarikei Hospital.

Aswandy said the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police are urging any member of the public with information related to this incident to contact the investigating office, Insp Ahmad Mustaqim Idris at 010-4427240 or any nearby police station.

He also advised motorists to drive carefully during the festive season to ensure their safety and the safety of other road users. — The Borneo Post