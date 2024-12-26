KUCHING, Dec 26 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the final crew member of a fishing boat that sunk in Pulau Burong waters will resume this morning.

The crewman has been identified as Thai national Chaloem Sonada.

A statement from the State Fire and Rescue Service Department (Bomba) said the SAR operation yesterday stopped for the day at 6pm.

Five other crew members have been found safe or were rescued.

Authorities lost contact with the vessel, which began its fishing trip from the Tanjung Datu jetty, on Friday and feared it had sunk.

On Monday, the vessel’s local owner lodged a report at the Santubong police station here.

Three of the crewmen were found on Monday by other fishermen passing by where the incident occurred, while another was found during the SAR operation in Serpan waters near Asajaya on Tuesday.

The fifth crewman was found yesterday.

The crewmen who have been found are Cambodians Oeun Van, Khlok Sen, and Thy Ny, as well as Indonesians Adikah and Imran. — The Borneo Post