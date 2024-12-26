KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The fire department took nearly two hours to extinguish a blaze at a scrap collection centre in Taman Sungai Besi last night.

As reported by Berita Harian, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received the emergency call at 9.06pm.

Senior operations commander Kamarulzaman Busirun said four fire trucks from the Bandar Tun Razak, Seputeh, Sungai Besi, and Hang Tuah fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the fire involved a scrap goods collection centre.

“Fire fighting operations were carried out using foam sprays to prevent the fire from spreading further, and the fire was brought under control by 10.20pm,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarulzaman added that the fire was fully extinguished by 10.55 pm, with the premises estimated to be completely destroyed.

He added that the operation involved 72 officers and personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.