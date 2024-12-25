KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Some 40 plant nursery operators in Petaling Jaya, Selangor have been ordered to vacate their premises by December 30.

The area, located off Persiaran Tropicana, is part of the Sungai Buloh Forest Reserve, The Star reported today.

According to the news report, Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) officers personally served the eviction notice dated November 27, which was issued under the National Forestry Act 1985, on December 3.

The notice claims the operators have been illegally occupying forest reserve land, farming, constructing buildings, and conducting agricultural activities without permission.

But the operators assert that they received permission from JPNS since 2006, though they have been unable to renew their permits since 2021.

“Since 2021, we have been trying to renew our permission permits from JPNS but we were told that they would not process our applications,” one nursery operator named K. Alan was quoted as saying.

Another operator, Ah Seng, who has been on the land for 18 years, expressed concern about the financial losses.

“The investments into the land and businesses amount to millions of ringgit for some, and it would all go to waste if we have to vacate,” he was quoted as saying.

Several operators have also appealed to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and state officials, urging them to intervene in the matter.

The operators said they are willing to pay rental if an agreement is reached.

“The activities are environmentally friendly, and we are promoting green practices and providing a service to the community,” another nursery operator, T. Kumar, told The Star.