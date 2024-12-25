KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, have extended their Christmas greetings to all Malaysians who are celebrating.

Their Majesties conveyed their greetings via a poster uploaded to the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

“May this festival bring prosperity and happiness to those who celebrate Christmas,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The King also emphasised that the Malaysian community, with its diverse races, religions, and cultures, is the cornerstone of the nation’s unity.

Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25 by Christians. — Bernama