KUANTAN, Dec 25 — Floods have once again affected Raub and Lipis, with 22 people, from eight families, being evacuated to three temporary relief centres, following continuous rain since yesterday.

The Lipis District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) Secretariat said that two villages in Lipis were affected by the disaster, namely Kampung Beletik and Kampung Lubuk Kulit, and those affected were evacuated to relief centres around 11.30 am to 12 noon today.

“The flooding in Lipis was caused by the overflow of the river from Raub, which flowed into the river in Lipis, resulting in several homes being inundated with thigh-high flood waters,” the statement said.

A total of 18 people, from seven families, are currently housed in two centres: Kampung Beletik Mosque and Sekolah Kebangsaan Lubuk Kulit.

Meanwhile, in Raub, four members of a family from Kampung Tersang Batu Malim were evacuated to the Kampung Tersang Multipurpose Hall.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) Public Infobanjir portal, five rivers in the state at the alert levels: Sungai Jelai at Lipis Jetty; Sungai Jelai at Jeram Bungor; Sungai Jelai at Kuala Medang in Lipis; Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau, Temerloh; and Sungai Dong in Kampung Peruas, Raub. — Bernama