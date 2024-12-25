KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The price of a litre of RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.05, while the retail price of RON97 will increase by three sen from RM3.22 per litre to RM3.25 per litre from tomorrow (December 26) to January 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will remain at RM2.95 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, the price will stay at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

It said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“The government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and wellbeing of the people,” read the statement. — Bernama