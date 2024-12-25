BUTTERWORTH, Dec 25 — In December, people typically enjoy Christmas decorations and displays at prominent shopping malls.

This year, however, a house in Taman Teluk Molek has captured widespread attention, becoming a local sensation after their stunning festive decorations went viral on social media, drawing visitors from far and wide.

D. Charles, 52, and his wife S. Christe, 47, have pulled out all the stops in adorning their home with a dazzling array of colourful lights, a beautifully trimmed Christmas tree, Santa Claus figurines, and other festive flourishes that capture the spirit of the season.

The visual impact has not only captivated their neighbours but also drawn the attention of passersby, quickly becoming a local attraction, with people stopping to admire the vibrant and joyful setup.

Charles, a contractor by profession, said they decided to decorate their home for Christmas this year after they moved back in August, following renovations.

Charles and Christe, who have a 20-year-old son, S. Dohnaven, spent approximately RM12,000 to decorate both the interior and exterior of their home with large, eye-catching accessories, including twinkling lights strung along the fence, trees in the garden, and ornamental snowmen.

“We initially decorated just for fun, to beautify our home for Christmas. We usually celebrate the holiday abroad every year, but this year we decided to celebrate at our newly renovated house,” Charles explained.

The resulting effort caught the attention of a neighbour, who recorded the display and posted the video on TikTok, which went viral.

Since December 10, up to 200 people have stopped by daily, eager to see the gorgeous display, with many making heartwarming gestures, bringing gifts, food, and hampers for the family.

As the number of visitors continued to grow over the past week, Charles decided to enhance the experience with a snow machine.

He sets it up every night to create a magical Christmas ambiance, giving visitors a taste of a winter wonderland, reminiscent of celebrations abroad.

“The atmosphere became more livelier and exciting when my friends also started generously contributing drinks for our visitors,” said Charles.

“Just yesterday, we served 300 cups of drinks to our visitors,” he added, expressing his excitement and joy at seeing people gather at their house.

Meanwhile, Christe shared that visitors from all walks of life travel great distances to admire their Christmas decorations, capturing cherished moments through photos and videos, which are then shared on social media, attracting widespread attention.

D. Charles, 52, and his wife S. Christe, 47, have pulled out all the stops in adorning their home with a dazzling array of colourful lights, a beautifully trimmed Christmas tree, Santa Claus figurines, and other festive flourishes that capture the spirit of the season. — Bernama pic

Christe, an accountant, explained that the decorative lights are switched on daily from 6pm to 1am until New Year’s Day 2025, adding that visiting children are also given goodie bags and balloons.

“We’re delighted and honoured by the presence of people from as far away as Kelantan, Johor, Perak, Kedah, and even Singapore.

“Every day, we distribute over 200 goodie bags. On Christmas Day, we’ll be giving out 400,” said Christe.

She revealed that all the decorations were crafted by her and her husband, using ornaments and souvenirs purchased during their travels overseas.

“Malaysians are truly unique. Even among strangers, there’s a strong sense of mutual respect for every celebration, which fosters unity and strengthens the bonds among our diverse communities,” she added warmly. — Bernama