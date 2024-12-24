KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Sarawak on Christmas morning, tomorrow.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a Facebook post, said that similar weather conditions are forecast for the afternoon across Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah, and Sarawak.

The evening will bring rain and thunderstorms to Johor, Pahang, Sabah, and Sarawak.

MetMalaysia advises the public to plan their travel and activities accordingly, and recommends downloading the MyCuaca application from Google Play or the App Store, for the latest weather updates. — Bernama pic