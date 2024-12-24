KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — In the wake of a devastating road accident that claimed seven lives on the North-South Expressway near the Ayer Keroh toll plaza last night, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement, Loke extended his heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Ministry of Transport, stating, “I express my condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident yesterday.”

According to media reports, an initial investigation revealed that the deadly crash was triggered by a detached tyre from a trailer truck, which caused a tourist bus to swerve. The bus then collided with three oncoming vehicles, resulting in the fatalities and numerous injuries.

“I have instructed the Director of the JPJ Enforcement Division to immediately conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and take appropriate follow-up actions against the trailer truck company and the bus involved,” Loke added.

The minister also reassured the public that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) would continue to enforce strict and coordinated measures against heavy commercial vehicles to ensure safety standards are upheld.

“We are committed to guaranteeing the safety of all road users,” he said.

Seven people were killed and 33 others injured in the collision, which occurred at Kilometre 204 of the northbound North-South Expressway, near the Ayer Keroh Rest and Service Area (R&R) last night.

The crash involved a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, a trailer, and a Toyota Estima MPV.

The fatalities included three men, three women, and a baby girl.

The victims’ bodies were sent to Melaka Hospital, and the injured were taken to various hospitals.

The incident caused traffic congestion of over 10 kilometres in both directions.