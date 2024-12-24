KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traders in Kelantan have raised the price of coconut milk in recent months following a significant hike in coconut prices, with suppliers forced to rely on imports.

A survey by Harian Metro revealed that the shortage of local coconuts has led suppliers to source coconuts from Indonesia, which are now priced at RM3.20 each, nearly double the previous price of RM1.80.

Coconut milk trader Arbida Ab Rahman, 35, said that while coconut prices have risen in the past, the increase was never as significant, typically ranging from 30 to 50 cents per coconut.

“However, since October, the price of coconuts has gradually increased until it now reaches RM3.20 each, up from RM1.80 before.

“This significant increase is due to suppliers having to source coconuts from Indonesia,” she was quoted as saying.

As a result, Arbida has also raised the price of coconut milk, which is now sold for RM16 per kilogram, up from RM10 previously.

“To meet the demand of consumers and restaurant owners around Kota Baru, a supplier from Bachok sends 2,000 coconuts, which can last for four days,” she added.

Meanwhile, coconut plantation operator Nik Afiq Danish Mohd Arshad, 18, confirmed that the supply of local coconuts has been dwindling since April, continuing up to the present day.

“This year’s local coconut crop has been poor, affecting production, in addition to the recent flooding disaster.

“Although there are some local coconuts, the supply is not as plentiful as before, so I only supply them to regular traders around Kota Baru, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, and Pasir Mas,” he said.

Restaurant owner Siti Zawinah Zainal Abidin, 59, expressed concern over the rising costs to the national daily, stating that she has had to pay more for coconut milk.

“Previously, one kilogram of coconut milk was sold for RM10, but since traders have been relying on imported coconuts, the price has increased to between RM14 and RM16 per kilogram,” she said.

To cope with the price hike, Siti Zawinah has resorted to using cheaper instant coconut milk.

“Because of this, I have to mix my dishes with instant coconut milk, which is cheaper,” she explained.