KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Ahead of Christmas tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on Malaysians to embrace diversity and work towards a united, harmonious nation.

In a statement on his social media accounts, he emphasised the importance of fostering unity in a country rich in cultural and racial diversity.

“I often emphasise how differences in race and culture are a recipe for prosperity in any country that aspires to peace and harmony based on the principles of coexistence,” he said.

The prime minister also called on Malaysians to steer clear of anything that could jeopardise the country’s nation building efforts.

“Any efforts to sow seeds of division or incite racial conflict must be avoided, as we clearly depend on and complement one another, especially in our efforts to build a successful and capable national identity,” he said.

In a renewed commitment to justice, he said the principles of universal justice should guide the nation’s future.

“The values and principles of universal justice must be elevated to invigorate the aspirations and hopes of the nation’s founding fathers, who envisioned this country at the forefront, shaping the future and dignity of the nation,” he said as he wished Christians nationwide a happy Christmas.