KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The investigation into blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, over a video targeting the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been handed to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action, following the completion of the police’s probe.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed to Utusan Malaysia that the investigation file was submitted to the AGC last Friday.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, allegedly contained defamatory remarks about the PDRM and its chief.

“The investigation file was sent to the AGC on Friday for further action,” Razarudin was quoted as saying.

Earlier reports indicated that Wan Muhammad Azri was questioned in connection with the video, which was said to have insulted the police force and the IGP.

The case is being investigated under multiple legal provisions, including Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, Sections 500 and 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.