KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The police are seeking public assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl, Nur Aleeyah Qistina Mohammad Adzham, who has been missing since last Saturday.

Kajang District police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof stated in a press release today that the teenager was last seen on Saturday afternoon at Block A-2-2 of the Bangi Idaman Apartment, Section 5C/5, Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

He said a report regarding her disappearance was received at 2.20pm on Sunday.

He described Nur Aleeyah Qistina as approximately 155cm tall, with a chubby build and long hair. She was wearing a brown T-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward at the nearest police station or contact the Kajang District police headquarters at 03-8911 4222, or Investigating Officer Sjn Mohd Khairul Hafiz Abd Ghani at 018-4027665. — Bernama