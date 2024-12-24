KUCHING, Dec 24 — A fourth crew member of a fishing boat that is believed to have sunk near Pulau Burong here on December 17 was rescued early today.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak said in an update that Cambodian Oeun Van was found at Sungai Serpan Laut in Asajaya around 3.30am.

He was then brought to Asajaya Health Clinic for further treatment.

The remaining two missing crew members are Thai national Chaloem Sonada and Cambodian Thy Ny.

In an earlier statement today, Sarawak Maritime director First Admiral Kamal Ariffin Jusoh said the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) Kuching received a report on the incident at 6.43pm on Sunday, which prompted a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for the victims.

“Three crew members have since been rescued by another fishing vessel approximately 3.5 nautical miles west of Pulau Burong.

“The survivors — identified as Khlok Sem, a Cambodian national; Adikah and Irman, both Indonesian nationals — were brought to Kampung Goebilt Jetty around 6pm yesterday,” he said.

He said the last reported location of the missing vessel was 7.5 nautical miles north-east of Tanjung Sipang, where it is said to have suffered an engine room leak before sinking.

A forward operating base for the SAR operation has been established at the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex at the Sarawak Maritime Headquarters in Muara Tebas.

Kamal added MMEA remains on high alert to assist the maritime community, even under challenging sea conditions.

He urged the public to report any information, complaints, or emergencies at sea to the Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre/MRSC Kuching via the hotline on 082-432006 or the emergency line on 999. — The Borneo Post