KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Traffic Management Centre anticipates heavy traffic flow starting from midday until late tonight, following the Christmas holiday and year-end break.

LLM assistant director, Ahmad Kamil Abdul Halim said the increase is expected as today marks the final day of the government’s toll-free travel initiative, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

“Until today, we expect traffic to rise this afternoon and into the night, as today is the last day of the toll-free travel offer for PLUS Highway users. The surge is likely to begin in the afternoon and continue until late at night,” he said.

He added, “Based on the LLM Traffic Management Centre’s data, December 23 saw an increase of 4.25 per cent in traffic, equivalent to 2.37 million vehicles, compared to 2.2 million vehicles on December 22.

“However, the highest traffic recorded was on Saturday, December 21, with 2.522 million vehicles on major highways.”

Ahmad Kamil also noted that throughout this festive season, the number of highway users is expected to reach 2.55 million daily nationwide.

He advised the public to prepare adequately and ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition before beginning their journey.

“LLM urges highway users to stay vigilant while travelling and ensure everything, including vehicles, is in good condition. We always pray for your safety during your journey and that you arrive safely at your destinations.”

He emphasised, “Remember, highways are not racetracks, and think of your loved ones waiting for your safe return.”

On accidents, he revealed that as of yesterday, over 300 accidents were recorded since last Friday.

The highest number was 94 cases on Friday, followed by 90 on Saturday, 55 on Sunday, and 70 on Monday.