KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A detached tyre from a lorry caused a tragic multi-vehicle collision on the PLUS Highway, claiming seven lives, including five from the same family, on Monday night.

The accident occurred at Kilometre 204.0 of the northbound highway around 8.30pm, involving a tour bus, a trailer, and a Toyota Estima MPV carrying eight family members, according to a report in Malay daily Sinar Harian today.

Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said that the front right tyre of a Foton lorry came loose and landed in the middle lane.

A tour bus travelling south struck the tyre, causing the driver to lose control and veer into the opposite lane.

“The bus collided with a northbound trailer, which then crashed into the road barrier before hitting a Perodua Bezza and the Toyota Estima MPV,” Ashari explained.

The crash resulted in the deaths of the MPV’s driver, Khairul Izwan Mazupi, 32; his wife, Fadzlenna Ramli, 32; their youngest child, Muhammad Umar Khairul Ikhwan, 2; Fadzlenna’s father, Ramli Ab Wahab, 66; along with the tour bus driver, Noorisnien Khamid, 56, and an unidentified bus passenger.

Two surviving children from the family, aged 4 and 7, are receiving treatment in Melaka Hospital’s emergency zones.

Ashari confirmed that all vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded for inspections, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The victims’ bodies have been sent to Melaka Hospital’s Forensic Department for post-mortem examinations.