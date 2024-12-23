KUCHING, Dec 23 — Several roads here will be closed to give way for the Countdown 2025 event, said Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah.

In a statement yesterday, he said the road closures will take effect on December 31 at 8am to January 1, 2025 at 1am.

“The roads affected involve Jalan Main Bazaar (heading from Jalan Lebuh Wayang) as well as Jalan Gambier coming from Jalan Market and Jalan Lebuh Java,” he said.

He added several other roads will be closed on December 31 at 4pm.

The affected roads are Jalan Lebuh Java coming from Jalan Market; Jalan Wawasan exit from Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and the traffic light junction; Wisma Pelita exit heading to Jalan Wayang; Jalan McDougall exit heading to Jalan Wayang; and the traffic light junction at St Mary from Jalan Tabuan heading towards Jalan Lebuh Wayang.

Handout photo shows the locations for public car parks. — Picture courtesy of Kuching police

“The public is advised not to park their cars by the roadside and to plan their journeys ahead. Use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

“Any enquiries can be made via the Kuching district Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at 082-259 900,” Farhan said. — The Borneo Post