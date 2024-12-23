PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 — The rebate for the installation of solar systems, up to RM4,000, under the Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS), will be extended until April 30, 2025, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) announced in a statement today.

This extension is subject to the terms and conditions specified in the SolaRIS eligibility criteria.

PETRA also added that details regarding the SolaRIS programme can be found on the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) website at www.tnb.com.my.

In the statement, PETRA also announced improvements to the guidelines for the implementation of the rooftop solar system installation programme under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme.

The improvements will allow existing users to increase the capacity of their solar systems and transition to the current NEM programme in line with the latest terms and guidelines.

According to PETRA the NEM programme will now also be open to agricultural electricity users, allowing them to benefit from the installation of photovoltaic (PV) solar systems and support initiatives aimed at enhancing national food security.

Additionally, PETRA revealed that the quota for the NEM Rakyat category will be increased by 150 megawatts (MW) to a total of 600MW. This increase will enable more domestic users to utillise rooftop space for the installation of PV solar systems.

Moreover, the quota for the NEM NOVA category, which caters to commercial and industrial users, will be increased by 300MW to a total of 1,700MW.

This expansion aims to support corporate entities in fulfilling their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, as well as benefit agricultural users.

PETRA confirmed that all quotas under the NEM programme are now open for applications from interested consumers until June 30, 2025, or until the quotas are fully allocated, whichever occurs first.

The updated guidelines for both the NEM Rakyat and NEM NOVA programmes can be accessed on the Energy Commission’s website at www.st.gov.my, while additional details on the NEM programme are available on the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) website at www.seda.gov.my

PETRA also said that the improvements to the NEM programme implementation and the extension of the SolaRIS scheme will take effect from Jan 1, 2025.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the nationwide implementation of renewable energy initiatives, including the rooftop solar installation programme, to support the country’s energy transition.

The goal is to achieve a 70 per cent share of renewable energy capacity in the national electricity supply by 2050. — Bernama