KUCHING, Dec 23 — Sarawakians are encouraged to take this Christmas season as an opportunity to relax and recharge in preparation for year 2025.

In making this call, state Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian noted that 2025 will be a pivotal year for Sarawak as the state is midway through the implementation of its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), which focuses on prosperity, inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

“May this season of joy bring families together to strengthen bonds, uphold family values and celebrate with good food and thoughtful gifts,” he said in a recent video message posted on his social media page.

Dr Sim, who is also state minister of public health, housing and local government and Batu Kawah assemblyman, also highlighted the importance of inclusivity, noting that the benefits of Sarawak’s wealth are beginning to be shared among its people.

“This includes pocket money for university students, e-vouchers for food benefitting 850,000 Sarawakians and other initiatives,” he said.

To this end, he urged Sarawakians to remain united and ensure political stability, so as to safeguard the state’s prosperity and values.

“With unity and stability, we can achieve PCDS 2030 and make Sarawak the best it has ever been.” — The Borneo Post