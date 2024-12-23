KUCHING, Dec 23 — The search for an elderly woman who failed to return home from her orchard in Skrang last Wednesday continued yesterday along the Skrang river.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said efforts to locate Jijah Sanggah, 66, focused on an 8km radius covering four areas.

“Apart from Bomba, the search was also participated by the police, Civil Defence Force and longhouse folks.

“The operation was postponed at 5pm and will continue again tomorrow (Dec 23),” it said.

Bomba said the search began on Dec 19 after a report on Jijah’s disappearance was received the night before.

It said based on the report, the woman had gone to her orchard at Rumah Jack in Pais, but failed to return home. — The Borneo Post