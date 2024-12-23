IPOH, Dec 23 — A policeman who was swept by strong currents while bathing with friends in an irrigation canal at Jalan Utama Changkat Lada, near Kampung Gajah yesterday was found drowned today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operation) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, in a statement, said the body was found at 4.55am and handed over to the police for further action.

It is understood that the 39-year-old victim, a police corporal at the Melaka Tengah district (IPD) police headquarters, was off-duty and returned home for a reunion with former students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lada. — Bernama