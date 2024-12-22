KUCHING, Dec 22 — Two rabies cases were reported in Sarawak over the past week, one involving a rabid cat, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

According to him, the cat bite incident occurred at Mile 13, Kuching-Matang Road here.

“The other case, which involved a pet dog, happened at Uni Garden in Kota Samarahan,” he said during his Facebook live session “Shall WEE Talk” yesterday.

Wee urged the community to remain vigilant and called on pet owners to ensure that their dogs are vaccinated against the disease.

“Members of the public must also play their role in minimising the risk of being bitten by stray pets,” he said.

In the event of being bitten or scratched by a dog or a cat, Wee advised seeking immediate medical attention and reporting the incident to the relevant authorities. — The Borneo Post