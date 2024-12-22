KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A man died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with another motorcycle and a car at Jalan Dewan Beta near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dewan Beta in Kota Baru, Kelantan yesterday.

In the 12.20pm incident, the victim, Muhammad Afiq Zakwan Mohd Arif, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after being trapped under a Honda City, according to a report published yesterday in Utusan Malaysia.

Senior Fire Officer II Azhar Ismail from the Tunjong Fire and Rescue Station said they received an emergency call regarding the accident at 12.23pm.

“A team of six personnel was dispatched to the scene to rescue the victim.

“Upon arrival, we found the accident involved two motorcycles and a car. A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene. A 58-year-old woman riding the other motorcycle sustained minor injuries, while the female driver of the Honda City was unharmed,” he said when contacted.

Azhar added that the victim trapped under the car was successfully extricated at 12.50pm.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action, while the injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Baru District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed receiving a report on the fatal accident.