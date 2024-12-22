IPOH, Dec 22 — Senior citizens were among four local men arrested for their involvement in gambling activities, especially selling public lotteries without licence, during raids carried out at four separate locations in Bagan Datuk yesterday.

Bagan district police chief Datuk Supt Mohammad Ali Mohd Jali said the raid from 4.30pm to 6.45pm led to the arrest of the four men, aged between 32 and 62, while mobile phones and mobile mini printers were also seized during the raids.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Open Gambling Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM200,000 or five years’ imprisonment if convicted,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammad Ali said to date, a total of 51 individuals have been arrested for offences under the Open Gambling Houses Act in 39 raids around the Bagan Datuk district from June to December 2024.

He added that police managed to seize more than RM9,000 in cash from gambling during the raid.

“The Bagan Datuk PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) has issued a stern warning and will take strict action against any individuals involved in these gambling activities and calls on the public to channel any information regarding illegal gambling activities for immediate eradication,” he said. — Bernama