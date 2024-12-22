KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A 61-year-old man in Batu Pahat fell victim to a fake investment scam, resulting in losses of RM823,000, according to the police.

Lured by a Facebook advertisement promising high returns, the man engaged with an individual through WhatsApp, who convinced him to join the investment scheme.

“The victim believed the scheme was legitimate after seeing purported profits of over RM1.1 million displayed on the scammer’s app,” said Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said in a statement.

Between November 8 and December 17, 2024, the man transferred funds to two separate bank accounts, but became suspicions when asked to make additional payments.

Realising the promised returns were a sham, he lodged a police report, with authorities now investigating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The police official then urged the public to be cautious of schemes offering lucrative returns and to verify suspicious investment offers via official channels.