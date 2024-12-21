KOTA KINABALU, Dec 21 — A protest on corruption in Sabah is planned to be held on December 31 in front of the Sabah State Administrative Building here.

A Perhimpunan Aman Gempur Rasuah Sabah secretariat representative said there are five main demands in the purpose of holding this peaceful demonstration.

Among the demands are to urge the transparency and efficiency of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in dealing with the current corruption scandal involving Sabah politicians; oppose the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah; and not to obstruct and silence students and citizens who are upholding justice and democracy in the state.

In a press conference near Alamesra here today, the representative said the secretariat had obtained an approval letter from the police to hold the demonstration as well as approval from the Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief.

He added that their right to assemble is stated under Article 10 of the Malaysian Constitution as well as the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and it is also their right as normal citizens to uphold democracy in the state.

He also denied that the organiser, Suara Mahasiswa UMS, and the planned protest are supported by opposition parties to bring down the ruling Sabah government, stressing that they have always been a student movement which sides with the rakyat. — The Borneo Post