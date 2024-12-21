DUNGUN, Dec 21 — A man was seriously injured after being impaled by a metal rod in his shoulder following a fall from a platform while cutting steel at the Paka Industrial Zone near here yesterday.

Kosmo! reported that the incident occurred at about 4.45pm, and the 34-year-old victim had to be lowered by firefighters after being left dangling at a height of approximately 84 metres.

“The victim was successfully brought down from the platform at about 6.10pm, and his shoulder was bandaged to stop the bleeding.

“He was then sent to Dungun Hospital for further treatment,” Paka Fire and Rescue Department’s station chief Mohd Rizuan Ramli reportedly said.

Prior to the incident, the victim and two colleagues were reportedly cutting steel on the seventh floor of a decommissioned power station.

During the task, the victim is said to have tripped over a metal bar before falling.

However, the victim was fortunate not to fall to the ground as he was secured with a safety harness attached to his body.

Rizuan said the fire station received an emergency call about the incident at 4.51pm.

He said eight personnel were deployed to the scene with assistance from firefighters from the Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station.

Rizuan added that the rescue operation was fully completed at 6.56pm.



