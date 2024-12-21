KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) lodged a police report over a brawl involving football fans at the Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT Station on the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line last night.

In its statement today, Prasarana confirmed that the report was filed at the Sungai Besi Police Station.

“Prasarana is cooperating with the Royal Malaysia Police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure appropriate action is taken against those involved.

“Prasarana deeply regrets this incident and will not tolerate any form of violence or aggressive behaviour at its stations or onboard trains,” the statement read.

The statement noted that the midnight brawl damaged station facilities, including a train’s doors and window panels on the platform. However, no injuries were reported.

Prasarana’s auxiliary police team managed to defuse the brawl and escorted the group out of the station.

“As the operator of Rapid KL’s rail and bus services in the Klang Valley, we are committed to ensuring that public transportation remains a safe and comfortable environment for everyone.

“We also urge all passengers to act responsibly and courteously when using our services,” it added.

Meanwhile, Cheras District police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed the incident, revealing that the brawl involved 20 to 30 individuals who acted aggressively by fighting, hurling trash bins, and kicking train doors, resulting in damage.

He added that no arrests have been made so far, and the case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 427 of the Penal Code.

“We urge those involved to come forward and assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a video of the brawl between two groups of football fans at an LRT station went viral on social media. — Bernama