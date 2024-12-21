SUBANG, Dec 21 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) can support each other to grow in the oil and gas industry, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said it is important for Petronas to be recognised as a national body and for all its contractual obligations to be respected without being compromised.

“Petronas should also support Petros and allow it to emerge as an important player,” he told a press conference here today.

Anwar also described his engagements with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg as excellent.

“We (both) want an amicable resolution with this issue,” he said in response to the gas distribution discussions between Petronas and Petros.

On Dec 12, Anwar reportedly said that discussions between the two parties have been settled, and the government is currently fine-tuning the details, parameters and legal implications of the move.

The prime minister also mentioned that he had a productive discussion with Abang Johari regarding the matter, and a clear decision was reached.

The day before, Abang Johari reportedly stated that it was up to the prime minister to announce the details of the distribution formula.

Earlier, the Sarawak premier, in an interview with the state-owned television station TVS (TV Sarawak), had said that the gas distribution issue could be considered resolved while awaiting the official announcement from Anwar. — Bernama