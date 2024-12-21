KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Malaysian authorities are intensifying efforts to combat cybercriminals exploiting advanced encryption technologies, particularly in online marketplaces trafficking child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

This escalating threat has drawn the attention of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which highlights the growing sophistication of such criminal activities globally.

“General trends in Malaysia are similar to those in other countries, where criminals are becoming more adept at using encryption to communicate, anonymising software to access websites, using cryptocurrency to purchase CSAM and virtual private networks to host criminal marketplaces trafficking in CSAM,” the FBI told New Straits Times (NST) in an interview published today.

These technological tools allow perpetrators to obscure their identities, making investigations increasingly challenging for law enforcement, the agency added.

To counter this evolving menace, NST reported that Malaysia has strengthened its partnership with the FBI and other international agencies, leveraging real-time coordination and sharing expertise to dismantle high-priority criminal networks.

According to the report, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children International Task Force (VCACITF) has played a pivotal role. Since its inception in 2004, the task force has coordinated efforts with law enforcement from approximately 60 countries, including Malaysia.

“Offenders are effectively capitalising on technological developments to avoid law enforcement detection while engaging in increasingly larger, more sophisticated and violent child sexual exploitation conspiracies,” the FBI was quoted as saying.

The agency also noted its support for Malaysian police through specialised training on handling cyber tips from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and conducting CSAM investigations.

Malaysia currently has three representatives in the VCACITF, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Siti Kamsiah Hassan, who leads the Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11).

The FBI also said that the misuse of technology has amplified the rise of sextortion, a disturbing trend targeting children and teenagers.

“Sextortion occurs when someone threatens to publicly distribute a victim’s private and sensitive material unless they provide criminals with images of a sexual nature, sexual favours or money,” the agency said.

The FBI also highlighted to NST the urgent need for public education to combat this form of exploitation.