KOTA BARU, Dec 21 – A statutory rape case involving a teenage girl was reported at a temporary flood relief centre here during the floods on December 2, police said.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat was quoted by Sinar Harian saying the case involved a 23-year-old male construction worker and a 15-year-old girl around 12.30am on that day.

“The victim and the suspect reportedly got acquainted at the centre and are believed to have committed the act in a school storeroom used as the relief centre.

“The act was discovered by the girl’s brother, prompting her family to lodge a police report,” he told reporters at the state police headquarters yesterday.

He added that the suspect was detained on December 6 and remanded for six days to assist with the investigation.

“On December 12, the suspect was charged in the Kota Baru Sessions Court under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape and pleaded not guilty.

“The court has set January 14 for further mention of the case, and no bail was offered,” he reportedly said.